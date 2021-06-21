AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amity Street is closed to all traffic due to a water main break.
Traffic is blocked between Lincoln Street and University Drive on Amity Street in Amherst. Police are asking people to seek alternative routes.
According to Amherst Police, they responded around 5:30 for a water main break. The cause is unknown. Officials say the road will remain closed indefinitely.
Residents in the area can expect their houses to lose water. Officials say the safety of the road is undetermined at this time due to erosion.
Amherst Department of Public Works, Eversource, and Berkshire Gas are on scene working to repair the road.
