Amity St water main break

(Amherst Police Department photo)

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amity Street is closed to all traffic due to a water main break.

Traffic is blocked between Lincoln Street and University Drive on Amity Street in Amherst. Police are asking people to seek alternative routes.

According to Amherst Police, they responded around 5:30 for a water main break. The cause is unknown. Officials say the road will remain closed indefinitely.

Amity St water main break

(Amherst Police Department photo)

Residents in the area can expect their houses to lose water. Officials say the safety of the road is undetermined at this time due to erosion.

Amherst Department of Public Works, Eversource, and Berkshire Gas are on scene working to repair the road.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.