AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Wal-Mart making the announcement they'll stop selling certain types of ammunition nationwide, local gun activists and sellers are weighing in on the decision.
Wal-Mart is often referred to as one of the largest sellers of guns and ammunition in the country.
By the company's own estimate, this decision will drop their share in the ammo market from 20% to around 6 to 9%.
One local gun shop owner we spoke with says he is eager to get a slice of those extra percentage points.
"I think it's a pretty good thing," Walter Lamon, managing partner of Culverine Firearms, tells us.
Wal-Mart's discontinuing the sale of certain ammunition is a win for smaller gun stores, this from a local gun proprietor who says he's looking at the bottom line.
"We like it from a selfish point of view, because we will continue to sell what they won't and we never could match Wal-Mart's prices, obviously," says Lamon.
Walter Lamon says it gives him a chance to sit with gun owners and guide them towards, what he calls, the safest choice, something, he says, the big box retailer can't do.
"Around here, not all people at Wal-Mart, who are selling ammo and guns, were especially knowledgeable," said Lamon.
The company announcing earlier this week that .223 and 5.56 rounds will no longer stock the shelves at their stores.
"The AR-15 ammunition. That's the caliber that that gun shoots. Anyone with a black gun, a modern sporting rifle, chances are they're going to have it in that caliber," noted Lamon.
Wal-Mart's decision outlined in a statement from the CEO, where he cited both the El Paso massacre that left twenty-two people dead outside one of their stores and a Mississippi shooting that resulted in the deaths of two Wal-Mart associates.
The CEO saying:
"We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand. As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same."
"We're more concentrated. You can drive ten miles and get what you could drive a hundred miles for out west," stated Lamon.
Lamon saying Massachusetts has more access to other sources of ammunition when compared to other states, and that Bay State gun owners won't be as affected by Wal-Mart's new policy, but one gun rights activist in the state, speaking to Western Mass News via Skype, says the policy does more to punish those who want to carry guns no matter where you live.
"What we need to do is have conversations with these big corporations who are making these policy changes with nothing behind it. It's almost like they're just trying to do it to look good to a certain sector of society," explained Gun Owner's Action League Executive Director Jim Wallace.
"[What problem are they trying to solve by stopping the ammunition?] Perception. A perception problem. Ammunition is ammunition and it all does the same thing," added Lamon.
We reached out to a local Wal-Mart, who said they are sold out of the 5.56 ammunition, but still has .223 rounds.
We've reached out to Wal-Mart for a statement and we are awaiting their reply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.