SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you were planning on heading to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday, you're out of luck.
The AMR of Springfield testing site has been closed early due to the cold weather and dangerous wind chills and the safety of their on-site providers.
Those already in line will be able to be tested, but they will not be taking any additional cars today.
