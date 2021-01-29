AMR ambulance generic

(Western Mass News Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you were planning on heading to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to get tested for COVID-19 on Friday, you're out of luck.

The AMR of Springfield testing site has been closed early due to the cold weather and dangerous wind chills and the safety of their on-site providers.

Those already in line will be able to be tested, but they will not be taking any additional cars today.

