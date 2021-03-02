SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Free "Stop the Spread" COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield has been postponed Tuesday due to strong winds.
American Medical Response making the announcement in collaboration with Mayor Sarno's office.
Daily COVID-19 testing will resume Wednesday morning at the Eastfield Mall. No appointments are necessary but AMR strongly encourages registering in advance to speed up the process.
Testing is available on a drive-through basis between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
