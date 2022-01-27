SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The COVID-19 Testing site at Eastfield Mall in Springfield will be closed on Saturday doe to the expected snowfall.
A spokesperson with AMR told Western Mass News they'll resume COVID-19 testing Sunday morning.
Appointments are not necessary, but are strongly encouraged.
