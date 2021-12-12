SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – American Medical Response was at MGM Springfield Sunday morning to donate almost 100 toys to the Marines’ Toys for Tots.
Western Mass News, along with MGM Springfield, Sitterly Movers and Bomba-Kool Radio, have been collecting toys for the Marines’ Toys for Tots this holiday season.
If you haven’t donated yet, Sunday is your last chance.
American Medical Response dropped off close to 100 toys at the casino Sunday morning.
“We pretty much donated toys from our staff members, from all of our employees, from management down to EMTs, said Ibrahim Sarrar.
Sarrar, an EMT with AMR, told Western Mass News that they have been grateful to give back to the community they serve during the holiday season.
“To let them know, a company that assists during medical help but we are also a family,” said Sarrar. “We consider everyone in this community family and we try to help them out as much as we possibly can.”
The Marines told us that they have been able to hand out around 30,000 toys so far and expect to hand out a total of 100,000 this year.
In addition to volunteers, the Marines still need some more toys, specifically for teenagers.
"We definitely need teen toys, ‘cause we don't wanna exclude them," said one Marine. "We don't want to exclude them, we still want to help out all genders and all age groups, of course, but teenagers are something that we really need."
If you would like to donate toys, you have until midnight Sunday night to come to the main lobby at MGM Springfield.
