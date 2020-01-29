SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After critical incidents, first responders are there during the times we need them most nd now, American Medical Response has hired a furry friend to help them recover.
Meet Freddie, a 13 week old goldendoodle. He’s the youngest and the newest member at American Medical Response in Springfield.
“Freddie is going to be a therapy dog. In 2016, after the shootings in Las Vegas, we found that there was a need for comfort to first responders because it takes a toll,” said Freddie's owner Melissa Piscitella.
Freddie is not only a good boy. He's the first therapy dog in the northeast for AMR. It's a lot of responsibility for a little guy still learning to walk on those puppy feet.
“Right now, he's interacting with our employees to learn his employees emotions, when they need a hug, when they need someone to listen them, even if it's a furry face," Piscitella added.
Piscitella told Western Mass News that one call can impact the dispatch, EMTs, fire, and police, so making sure Freddie is there for their mental health is crucial.
"It's very important because, to us, this wall behind me represents 96 cardiac arrests that people have been discharged because of the care we have given them," Piscitella explained.
Freddie also has a name to live up to.
“Freddie is named after a longtime AMR employee Freddie Della Valle and he loved AMR. He loved the EMTs and he loved the profession and Freddie will continue his legacy of taking care of our people,"
Right now, Freddie is getting used to his new work environment, but after some obedience training, he will be comforting local first responders.
Once Freddie is trained, he might even have the opportunity to get deployed to respond during natural disasters.
“Freddie will be able to just lend a smile at the end of the day from calls like that," Piscitella said.
