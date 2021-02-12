SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another COVID-19 testing site is opening in Springfield.
Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said that AMR will set up a site at John F. Kennedy Middle School on Berkshire Avenue in the city's Indian Orchard neighborhood.
The site will open on Wednesday and be available for testing on Wednesdays only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I have consistently pushed for more accessibility for testing and now for vaccine distribution for our Springfield residents. We are happy to continue to partner with AMR; they have been a great corporate citizen, to assist our residents of our Indian Orchard neighborhood. Helen and I will continue to explore other neighborhood logistics where needed," Sarno explained in a statement.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but residents are encouraged to make an appointment online to help cut down on wait times.
