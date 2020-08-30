SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- American Medical Response is joining the COVID-19 ‘Stop The Spread’ movement.
Free coronavirus tests are being offered at the Eastfield Mall.
Testing began Saturday and John Caron, manager of communications for AMR Springfield, told Western Mass News that the site saw a steady flow of traffic.
“We’ve seen several hundred people so far and a lot of people are coming through that may have not gotten tested at their primary care physician,” Caron said.
AMR is joining the COVID-19 ‘Stop The Spread’ movement. The city of Springfield and the city’s Office of Health and Human Services is offering free coronavirus tests at the Eastfield Mall on a drive-through basis.
Testing began yesterday and will run through September 12, with the exception of Labor Day.
Appointments are not required, but they are encouraged to facilitate faster testing.
“They can pre-register online through a Facebook link and through the city’s website, as well as QR scan and code,” Caron added.
Caron told Western Mass News that the testing process is fairly quick.
“You come through the line and it's a small nasal swab…a little bit on each side of the nose. The test is done in about five seconds,” Caron noted.
One resident told Western Mass News that the testing process was a piece of cake.
“It was good. It was easy. It was quick and everybody was wonderful,” said one resident.
Caron said results are provided within 48 hours.
“Results will be given with two days. Basically, your name, your phone number, email address and the company will send an email notification with a verification code to protect your identity,” Caron explained.
Caron said the testing site is not only for Springfield residents.
“…To Wilbraham, Ludlow, and surrounding communities that are maybe having trouble getting testing done,” Caron said.
Caron told Western Mass News that they will continue to watch the need for testing and if they need to expand further, they will move into other facilities within the city.
