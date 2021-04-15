SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The approaching windy, rainy, and snowy weather has prompted AMR to postpone COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall on Friday
Testing is expected to resume on Saturday.
While no appointments are needed, AMR strongly encourages people to register in advance for faster testing.
Testing is available daily on a drive-thru basis at the mall between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
AMR noted that nearly 1,000 people are tested daily at the Eastfield Mall site.
