SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno teamed up with AMR to celebrate a $5,000 donation to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
The Food Bank said the need for donations is even greater this year as the number of food insecure individuals is on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic.
AMR was not able to hold their usual food drives this year because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Western Mass News caught up with the regional director of AMR, Patrick Pickering, who told us why they decided to make a donation instead.
"As an organization, our folks are really in peoples' homes and they know things are not great and so to be able to offer 20,000 meals in the community is, I think, a very, you know, it's something we felt the need to do," Pickering explained.
Pickering added that although his employees have been through a lot of stress due to this pandemic, they are ready to respond to the new surge in COVID-19 cases.
