SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 cases rising locally, regional testing sites for the virus have started seeing more cars pulling through.
The American Medical Response COVID-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall will celebrate one year of operation at the end of August. For a site that was initially only supposed to run for a few weeks, AMR told us they have done more than 250,000 COVID-19 tests and the numbers keep ramping up.
Diane Jacobs isn’t taking chances with her grandchild’s health or her own after a member of their family recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was masked up, but you never know,” Jacobs explained.
With her grandson too young to get vaccinated, she at least wanted to know, for sure, whether or not they are at risk for spreading it. That’s why they are getting tested at the Eastfield Mall site run by AMR.
“I wanted to get him tested and since I was over there helping her, I want to make certain I get tested as well,” Jacobs added.
AMR Operations Manager for Western Massachusetts Patrick Leonardo said they are hearing more and more versions of that story and other reasons for getting tested from the people who come through their site.
“Many of them, we are starting to see are coming back because of school and traveling requirements. They are coming back to get tested as sports teams are getting back together,” Leonardo explained.
The site is about to turn a year old and Leonardo said as trends turned downward in the early part of the summer, “We did actually scale down. We had a max of six lanes going on and for the summer we went down to two or three.”
However, with the rise of COVID-19 cases and increased concerns about the delta variant, Leonardo told Western Mass News the site now is scaling from a few hundred tests a day to over 500 tests.
“The positivity rate definitely jumping up from where it was before whereas we had a couple days where we had no positives. We are now seeing anywhere between 20 to 40 a day from around 500 tests,” Leonardo added.
The testing site at Holyoke Community College also announced they will continue operating through October 2021. For AMR’s site, if you have already registered with their system before, you don’t have to register a second time to go get tested again. It’s a quick and easy process Jacobs said she intends to use if re-exposed to the virus.
“I don’t have a problem coming. It’s right here, it’s convenient for me,” Jacobs said.
Leonardo said the turnaround time is now starting to get quicker than 24 hours with people often waking up to their results the next morning.
