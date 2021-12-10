SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 cases in Hampden County on the rise and the Christmas holiday just two weeks away, we wanted to know if local testing sites are seeing increased traffic.
At the Eastfield Mall, they’re seeing numbers of people getting tested at the level they saw near their peak last year and site manager Patrick Leonardo told us they’re close to determining how many tests will come back positive from the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Clearly, due to the Thanksgiving holiday and the gatherings that occurred,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo told Western Mass News their tests skyrocketed after Thanksgiving. In the four weeks before Thanksgiving, the Eastfield Mall averaged about 4,000 tests. Now, that number has doubled.
“It’s part of Governor Baker’s ‘Stop the Spread.’ They have moved to pilot testing of the rapid test, so we were selected as one of the tests for the state,” Leonardo explained.
They’ve also started administering rapid tests and PCR tests for anyone who is symptomatic and residents who spoke with Western Mass News said they’re playing it safe after friends and family tested positive.
“My brother got it,” said Armani Gutierrez of Springfield.
Kyle Dalton of Suffield, CT added, “I live with somebody who tested positive.”
Leonardo told us that household transmission is one of the fastest ways for the virus to spread.
“Once one family member has it in that household, it’s very hard to not have anybody else catch it,” Leonardo added.
As of Friday, they’ve only seen a one or two percent increase in positive cases, but next week will be more telling
“Keep in mind, Thanksgiving, we did have three days where we were shut down, so the new numbers coming out next week will really reflect post-Thanksgiving numbers,” Leonardo said.
Leonardo also said about 30-percent people coming in to get tested are teenagers. The CDC just approved booster shots for ages 16 and 17 yesterday.
