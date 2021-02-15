SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Ahead of Tuesday's winter blast, American Medical Response said it will postpone their 'Stop the Spread' free daily COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall and Rebecca Johnson School in Springfield.
AMR said testing at the mall will resume on Wednesday and at Rebecca Johnson School next Tuesday, February 23.
They added that while no appointments are necessary, they strongly encourage people to register in advance to make the process faster.
