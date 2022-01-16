SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – American Medical Response is closing the testing site at the Eastfield Mall Monday due to the upcoming snowfall.
This is on the heels of AMR closing the testing site Saturday due to cold weather, and the opening of a new testing site in Springfield this week.
"It's very cold,” said Aaron Morrison of Ludlow. “I appreciate these guys doing this."
Morrison braced the cold Sunday to get a COVID-19 test in single-digit temperatures to ensure that he does not have the virus.
"Just precautionary,” he told us. “I work in the towing industry, so we deal with a lot of people, and I just wanted to make sure I stay safe for myself and our customers."
Morrison was able to drive right up to a tent, get tested, and drive off. He came at the right time. AMR was closed Saturday, and then on Sunday, they announced that they will be closing Monday due to snow. so
We asked what kind of crowd they expect on a cold Sunday.
"Rain and cold weather tend to keep people home,” AMR Field Supervisor Jeffrey Suriano told us. “I believe that we're looking at our typical Sunday numbers for the day, but last week and the week before we were reaching numbers in the 3,000s."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that a new testing site would be opening at the Springfield Technology Park Monday, so we asked Suriano if he thinks it will help keep the lines down at the Eastfield Mall.
"It's going to help a lot,” Suriano said. “That will actually allow people to get tested even faster because the last thing we want is people waiting in lines."
The AMR Operations Supervisor for the testing site said that despite another testing site opening up in Springfield this coming week, they still plan to be staffed for Tuesday's anticipated line after deciding to close on Monday.
“The site that's going to be opening up, in addition, is really to help someone with the wait times and further our capability of testing,” Suriano said.
