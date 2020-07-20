(AP) -- Amtrak’s Downeaster is adding more round-trip offerings between Maine and Boston.
The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said this past week that the Downeaster would begin operating four daily round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston starting Monday. Trains will be sanitized with enhanced cleaning between trips.
The Downeaster, which suspended service on April 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, begin a phased-in reopening in mid-June with one round-trip train on weekdays.
Maine reported 45 new confirmed cases on Sunday, for a total confirmed case count of 3,687. The state reports that a total of 117 people have died in the state from the virus. No new deaths were reported Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.