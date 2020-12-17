(WGGB/WSHM) -- Amtrak is making adjustments to parts of the schedules across the northeast because of the snowstorm.
The following service is cancelled for Thursday:
- All Acela service
- Northeast Regional (operating between Newport News, Va. - Boston) 55, 141, 95, 137, 179,193, 56, 148, 94, 190, 172, 138, 198 & 66
- Keystone Service (operating between Harrisburg and New York) 605, 607, 609, 643, 645, 649, 651, 655, 600, 642, 646, 648, 650, 654, 656, & 620
- Downeaster (operating between Brunswick, Maine and Boston) 682, 683
- Empire Service (operating between New York and Albany) 234, 280, 238, 233, 291, & 239
- Springfield Shuttle 494, 417
The following will be running on a modified schedule Thursday:
- Keystone Service (operating between Harrisburg and New York) 640, 652, 641 & 653 will operate between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, PA only
On Friday, Northeast Regional (operating between Washington, D.C. - Boston) 181 will be cancelled. In addition, Northeast Regional (operating between Newport News, VA - Boston) 67 will operate from Newport News, VA to Washington, D.C. only
Travelers are encouraged to contact (800) USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted to have any change or cancellation fees waived.
