SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Amtrak and MassDOT began test running a new Valley Flyer passenger train service.
The trains will travel on the knowledge corridor making stops across western Mass.
This Valley Flyer train service will begin the end of August and travel along the Connecticut River.
The passenger train will make stops between Greenfield and Springfield.
Amtrak will be running about one to two round-trips during the overnight hours Monday through Friday and leaving Springfield between 11 and 11:30 p.m.
The train will travel to Greenfield and returning to Springfield around 5 a.m. the next day.
Of course, with these new trains running comes safety concerns.
Amtrak officials and Amtrak Police Department have been warning the public and asking them to be cautious, especially at grade crossings.
Amtrak team has already given several presentations to various schools in the area before setting up these test runs.
In addition to alerting students, parents have also received rail safety messages, automated phone calls and text messages to help keep them off the tracks and away from the grade crossings.
The new service is expected to start on August 30.
The trains will be going from Greenfield to New Haven and New Haven to Greenfield.
