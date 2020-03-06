SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed one case of coronavirus from in Massachusetts.
The state’s Department of Public Health says seven more cases are presumed positive.
Amtrak is taking an active measure to maintain a safe environment.
They put out an initiative this week for staff to enhance its cleaning protocols so they can reduce the risk of coronavirus.
Amtrak is taking these steps based on guidance from public health experts.
They want to make sure chairs, doors, and handles are clean when going to your destination.
The travelers we spoke with are cautious, but they’re not too worried about catching the virus.
With the increased frequency of cleaning, travelers at Union Station in Springfield are noticing more wiping.
“I guess it was good to see, but it was also a little bit alarming to see that it's here," one traveler tells us.
Amtrak is suggesting customers wash their hands frequently for twenty seconds.
When sneezing or coughing, dispose of the tissues, and use your sleeve or elbow to cover your mouth.
One traveler thinks coronavirus is just like getting the flu.
“I mean, I don't want to spread coronavirus, but I'm not more scared of coronavirus than I am of the flu, because I know that it is less likely to affect me, being young and not having respiratory issues," Yale University student Kyra Gee stated.
Kyra Gee is a student at Yale University.
She’s traveling from school to upstate New York.
Her Spring break plans did not get canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, but some of her peers planned to travel overseas.
Their plans got canceled.
"Their trips were canceled, because the places they were traveling are in danger now, but I didn't think going from Yale to upstate New York was dangerous," says Gee.
Other travelers would rather keep to themselves and stay away from people.
“I'm very busy every day. I touch my things and try not to touch another person," one traveler added.
Now, Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, so if you plan to travel the next couple of weeks, making adjustments to your plans will not cost you extra.
(2) comments
Over 8,200 Americans have died this flu season of the "ordinary" flu. No coverage of that yet the coronavirus insinuates itself into almost every news story that's published and broadcast. Why is that? Do those 8,200 Americans not matter?
Do nations quarantine entire provinces of 50 million+ people for the flu?
Do nations build emergency hospitals for the flu?
Do nations close entire school systems for the flu?
Do nations block off roads for the flu?
Do nations shut down international flights for the flu?
Do nations weld people in their houses for the flu?
Do nations arrest scientists, doctors, and citizens for the flu?
Do store shelves empty out for the flu?
Do governments go on TV for daily press conferences and talk about the flu?
Do governements sign $8billion packages for the flu?
Do universities start online trackers for the flu?
Do stock markets completely crash for the flu?
