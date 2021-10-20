CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews are on-scene after someone was hit by a train in Chicopee this afternoon.
Chicopee Police said that the incident occurred near Bolduc Lane.
Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams told Western Mass News that the Amtrak Vermonter Train 55 came into contact with someone on the tracks around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The train was heading from St. Albans, VT to Washington, D.C. when the incident took place.
Our crew reports seeing a stopped train and Amtrak Police at the scene. An ambulance from Ludlow Fire also left the scene a short time ago.
No injuries have been reported to any of the passengers or crew on-board.
Abrams added that Amtrak is working with local officials on the case and are cooperating with the investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
