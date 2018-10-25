SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In response to the series of domestic threats, many agencies are beefing up security measures.
That includes Amtrak, who has rolled out a safety plan today.
These steps taken by Amtrak are out of abundance of caution, but in this day in age, you simply can't be too safe.
"It's scary. We live in a different time now," said Jomo Julue of Worcester.
It was a typical day at Union Station in Springfield. Passengers were ready to catch a ride, but national headlines are weighing heavy.
"It definitely makes you wonder if you're safe coming to places like this," Julue added.
Amtrak promptly increased security following 10 suspicious packages addressed to prominent leaders.
The company told Western Mass News: “Amtrak continues to maintain a strong security posture to keep our passengers, employees and the railroad safe. Robust security measures are in place at stations, on trains and along the tracks, along with partnerships with federal, state and local agencies.”
"Definitely a good move because you have to keep people safe. People are paying for transportation, basically safety is the most important thing," Julue noted.
The state police bomb squad remains at the ready should they need to assist federal partners or if there should be an incident in the Commonwealth.
State Police said they have "similar resources to those you have seen on TV nationally. They have dealt with destructive devices in the past and would take the same precautions to protect the public and first responders as they always do, particularly when engaged in what they call render safe procedures."
"It scares me. It also scares me. I have children. I hope the world gets a little bit better," said Jamie Sondrini of Springfield.
Local and federal leaders will remain at the ready as always, but the search for answers continues.
