(WGGB/WSHM) -- The impacts from the remnants of Ida are being felt on the railways.
Amtrak has announced that all service between Washington, D.C. and Boston has been suspended for Thursday. Also, no Acela or Northeast Regional service between the cities will be offered.
In addition, Springfield service is canceled and Keystone service will operate only between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
Empire service between Albany and New York City is also canceled, but alternate transportation is being provided for some trains.
Amtrak's call center is also experiencing higher than usual call volume because of the storm. Travelers can find more information through:
- Calling (800) USA-RAIL if your trip has been impacted and change and cancelation fees will be waived
- Logging on to Amtrak.com or download the Amtrak app for the latest information on train status
- Subscribe to delay alerts for any train via email or text message at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts
- Follow @AmtrakNECAlerts and @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter for real-time service information
Crews from Amtrak are inspecting and making any needed repairs to rail infrastructure.
