(WGGB/WSHM) -- The impacts from the remnants of Ida are being felt on the railways.

Amtrak has announced that all service between Washington, D.C. and Boston has been suspended for Thursday.  Also, no Acela or Northeast Regional service between the cities will be offered.

In addition, Springfield service is canceled and Keystone service will operate only between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

Empire service between Albany and New York City is also canceled, but alternate transportation is being provided for some trains.

Amtrak's call center is also experiencing higher than usual call volume because of the storm.  Travelers can find more information through: 

Crews from Amtrak are inspecting and making any needed repairs to rail infrastructure.  

