ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and Firefighter crew responded to Farley Ledge in Erving due to reports of a person who fell 40 feet.
Officials confirmed that this isn't the first time they have responded to a fall like this.
The individual was in a large recreation area where they were hiking before they fell.
The male was conscious and alert but was still transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Officials took precautions for his spine by putting him a stokes basket and lifting him down the trail to wait for an ambulance before being transported.
There is no word on the male's condition at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
