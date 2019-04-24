SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're hearing from the family of Andrew Pearson after his body was found in Porter Lake in Forest Park on Sunday.
It brings an end to more than three months of uncertainty.
On Wednesday, the medical examiner's office confirmed that the body pulled from Porter Lake over the weekend is Andrew Pearson.
"I really miss him and I just wish he were still here," said Andrew's mother, Bridgett Lockett.
Bridgett described the moment she knew the search for her son was over.
"I just saw breaking news, I then called my family to see if anyone had heard anything," Bridgett explained.
A worker at Forest Park notified police Sunday about a body floating in Porter Lake.
Pearson was last seen in late January leaving his job at Panera Bread in East Longmeadow.
Bridgett said that the worse part for her was not knowing.
"At that moment of almost three months of not knowing, I wanted the peace, the peace that he was found and I didn't have to carry that weight of waking up to nothing and going on to sleep to nothing," Bridgett added.
Bridgett said Forest Park was one of Pearson's favorite places.
"My son's favorite park. I know that he played basketball there, I know that he went there for peace, I know he went there to clear his head," Bridgett said.
Bridgett described her son as a hard-working and caring person.
"Words can't explain the person that he was. He was awesome, he was a fabulous father, he was a wonderful human being, a hard-worker. He was my child, my angel," Bridgett noted.
Now that Andrew's body has been found, Bridgett now wants to know what happened to him after he left work that night in January.
"I am hoping for the truth. If Andrew harmed himself or someone harmed him, I just want the truth to be revealed," Bridgett said.
Again, the medical examiner confirmed that the body is Andrew Pearson. He leaves behind a two year old daughter.
