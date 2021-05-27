SPRINGFIELD, MA, (WGGB/WSHM)--Andy Yee, Principal Marketing Partner of the Bean Restaurant Group, which includes restaurants such as the Student Prince In Springfield and Johnny's Tavern in Amherst has passed away.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement Thursday night expressing his and his wife Carla's sympathy for his loved ones and remembering the local restaurant legend which reads in part:
"He loved life, he loved to laugh, he loved to entertain. He cherished and loved his family and his many dear friends. This was a life and a talent taken away from all of us way too early. May God rest his soul and the restaurant and entertainment scene will be changing a little bit heavy now too. Until we meet again my friend, I’ll take the Wienerschnitzel and pu-pu platter to go."
Yee is survived by his wife Sarah, his children, his mom Linda Yee, his brothers, Nicky and Edison, his sister Anita along with other relatives and friends.
Arrangements for Yee have not been announced.
