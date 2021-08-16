WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s some sad news for pasta lovers across western Massachusetts. Angy’s Tortellini in Westfield is closing its food manufacturing company after 70 years of business, but no worries. You have one more chance to pick up some of your favorites.
What was once a fridge filled with almost 250 food pallets at Angy’s Tortellini in Westfield is now down to 35.
“Angy’s has been a favorite staple in homes for the last 70 years,” said Ed DeBartolo, president and COO of Angy’s.
DeBartolo is preparing to shut the lights off one final time. He told Western Mass News that since 2014, he has been able to grow the company across the country.
“As far reaching as Dallas, Texas, as far west as Ohio, we had just gotten approval for the Chicago market as well,” DeBartolo added.
Heartbroken and devastated, DeBartolo and his partners decided to close the food group. He said their biggest challenge has been hiring employees.
“It’s been extremely challenging to recruit for this market. Western Massachusetts has a very limited resource base to draw from,” DeBartolo explained.
When you add the COVID-19 pandemic, DeBartolo said this only wreaked greater havoc on the labor force.
“We would run ads during the seasonal parts of our business. We would receive anywhere from 25 to 40 applicants at a time and for the course of the last year, we would receive maybe one or two applicants,” DeBartolo noted.
Last week, Angy’s held a liquidation sale for the community. DeBartolo said he heard many stories from local residents about Angy’s Tortellini being a tradition in their families dating all the way back to 1949.
“One of the most comical feedback I got from a customer was ‘What are we going to do this Christmas? It was the only item everyone could agree one, it was the tortellini and now, what are we going to do,’” DeBartolo said.
If you missed it, they are having one last sale this week, offering some of the most popular items.
“We have some cases of cheese tortellini left. We have a number of cases of our culinary collection products, which was a four-cheese ravioli, and we also have Italian sausage ravioli,” DeBartolo noted.
The final liquidation is Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
