SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight's extreme temperature drop can be dangerous, even deadly, for anyone outside for any length of time. The same holds true for our pets.
Local animal control officers said they've been swamped with calls from concerned residents about animals left in the cold and they're expecting tonight to be the busiest of the season so far.
Springfield animal control officers said this is one of their busiest times of the year. Many people are calling after this last round of snow and ice, concerned about a neighbor's dog or cat left outside.
It's not a place officers said they should be as we head into what's expected to be the coldest night of the year so far.
Springfield Animal Control Officer Jules Sanborn is swamped, checking on animals reportedly left outside in bitter cold temperatures.
"This is a dog we have a lot of history with, stemming from another property, and they've since moved the dog and I stumbled upon her once again, so I've been watching this yard carefully," Sanborn noted.
Sanborn said this is just one stop of many on her list.
"We just basically want to make sure the animals are safe and if they are living outdoors, there's a minimum standard that the owner has to abide by if their animal is out in the heat or cold," Sanborn said.
At the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, executive director Pam Peebles told Western Mass News that a Siberian husky is now warm and safe after residents stepped in.
"We were getting a number of calls from concerned residents in the neighborhood about him being outdoors all the time, tethered up," Peebles explained.
Peebles said they rely heavily on good Samaritans.
"The family finally had enough of us going there and hearing from their neighbors - pressure from neighbors really matters - and they actually turned the dog loose instead of contacting us," Peebles explained.
Springfield and Massachusetts law is very strict, Peebles said, when it comes to leaving pets outside, no matter the breed.
"The fines start at $100 for a first offense and go up to 500 for a third, a subsequent, and risk of impoundment and seizure of the animal," Peebles added.
For Sanborn, it was a happy ending. On this visit, the dog in question was inside the home.
"It's amazing, it's a good feeling knowing that she's inside where she should be," Sanborn noted.
With winter just beginning, officers are relying on the 'See something, Say something' mantra.
"So many people, 'Oh, we were afraid to call. They're really nice people.' We're not saying these people aren't nice. Sometimes, people don't understand or maybe it's their first pet. Just give us a call, we'll take a ride out," Peebles said.
We're told an animal control officer can remove an animal immediately from a home or business, if an officer deems the dog or cat to be in imminent peril.
