SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning tonight from wildlife organizations and local animal control officers for homeowners to stop using rat poison.
They said Thursday that the number of birds of prey and other animals like cats dying from feeding on poisoned rats and mice is alarming.
Rat poison is available everywhere, but Massachusetts wildlife authorities told Western Mass News that this can be the unintended consequences. The Cape Cod Wildlife Center sent us a photo of a bald eagle found in a homeowner's backyard. Despite tremendous efforts, they said that he died likely from rat poison.
"A lot of people, they get a mouse or rat problem and say 'All right, I'm just going to the local store, pick up some rat poison, and my problem will be solved,'" said Springfield animal control officer Renee Robichaud.
Robichaud told Western Mass News that may help solve the rodent problem at your home, but "the rats and mice don't die immediately. They leave your home, they go off out into the world, and they're eaten by other animals."
Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford sent us photos. One showed a red tailed hawk that was brought in a few days ago, confirmed poisoned, and died. It was the same fate for this pregnant raccoon. Her babies didn't make it either.
Neither did a barred owl.
"Raptors, hawks, owls, they eat them. A hawk can eat a thousand mice or rats a year and that’s a lot of rats and mice that could potentially be poisoned," Robichaud explained.
Birds of prey, Robichaud said, aren't the only ones in danger.
"Your neighbor’s cat eats that mouse or rat, your neighbor's cats going to get sick and possibly die," Robichaud noted.
Robichaud said unfortunately, local animal control officers are seeing more and more of these types of poisonings.
"We'd ask homeowners to look into humane options to exclude rodents from their homes. These can include ultrasonic devices, where you plug them in on the perimeter of their home. There are repellents, peppermint oil is one of those," Robichaud explained.
Robichaud said many rodenticides are anticoagulants, which means animals who ingest it lose the ability to clot after an injury and, no matter how big or small the wound, can bleed to death.
