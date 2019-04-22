SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a warning from Environmental Police to leave wildlife alone. Officers are asking would-be good Samaritans to please resist the urge to help seemingly abandoned baby animals.
It's hard for many of us to resist that urge to help out an animal, especially a baby we think is in distress or without its mother, but as we found out, many times, it could do more harm then good to try to intervene.
Environmental Police rescued three coyote pups from a pool in South Hadley over the weekend and a similar call came into Springfield Police.
"We recently stepped in to rescue a suspected orphaned fox, who had been sitting basically on the side of the road for minimally several hours. That's not a normal fox behavior and that's not normally where a fox would be, so we suspected he either got lost from his mom or something happened to his mom," said Springfield animal control officer Renee Robishaud.
Robishaud said that this time of year, they get at least two dozen calls a week over concerns for baby animals in trouble.
"Just this past weekend, I picked up a squirrel who was surrounded by cats in the neighborhood. There was no way you were going to put that squirrel back in a tree safely with all those cats knowing he was there," Robishaud added.
While these animals were clearly in distress, many times, Robishaud said it's best to leave the animals alone.
A group of adorable baby bunnies was found in a Western Mass News photographer's backyard with no mother in sight...but are they abandoned?
"That's the trickiest part. Certain species like rabbits only come to care for their young once or twice a day. They do have their babies kind of out in the open. They do cover them with some fur, some grass," Robishaud explained.
Unless the animal is injured or in harms way, Robishaud said observe first, see if the mom comes back, and do not touch.
"A lot of animals, if they have direct contact with humans, the state sees that as a risk for rabies exposure," Robishaud noted.
At which point, Robishaud said, the state would mandate the animal be euthanized.
The best advice: any questions, call your local animal control officer.
Robishaud said by no means take a wild baby animal into your home as a pet. She said animal control works closely with many wildlife rescue organizations to rehabilitate injured or abandoned baby animals and get them back into their natural environment as soon as possible.
