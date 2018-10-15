WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield Animal Control officers are looking for the owner of a cat that was thrown from a moving vehicle this weekend.
They told Western Mass News that Sunday night, a witness saw someone throw the cat from a moving vehicle in Westfield.
Late Sunday evening on the Westfield-Russell town line, animal control officers said someone wanted to get rid of a cat
"Last night before I left to go home, I checked the voicemail and got a call from a very concerned citizen," said Westfield Animal Control Officer Renee Robichaud.
A witness described the moment the cat was put in a situation that would cause any human significant harm.
"[The witness saw] someone toss a cat from a car. She had grabbed the kitty but wasn't able to get a plate she just gave a general description of a black SUV," Robichaud added.
Animal control officers said the witness saw the cat get thrown out of a moving vehicle on Russell Road near the 'Welcome to Westfield' sign.
Given that the speed limit in this area is 50 mph, you'd think the cat would be badly injured.
"We estimate that she is probably in the 13 to 15 year range so she's probably significantly aged," Robichaud noted.
Were there possibly broken limbs?
"Nothing outwardly obvious from an injury from being tossed from a vehicle so that's something we can be thankful for," Robichaud added.
"We named her Equinox. She's happy, she's purring, she's eating, she's doing normal cat things," Robichaud continued.
Left with more questions than answers, Robichaud decided to post Equinox's picture on the Westfield Regional Animal Shelter's Facebook page searching for the owner.
"It's likely that somebody made a horrible decision or maybe it's not their cat they took a cat from somebody. Outdoor cats unfortunately encounter a lot of awful things," Robichaud explained.
Knowing that the likelihood a finding the owner is low, Robichaud is hoping to use Equinox's story as a lesson.
"All it takes is a simple phone call. We're happy to provide those resources, we do it for so many people. We know that not everyone can keep their animals forever and we're here to give those resources out and help when we can," Robichaud concluded.
