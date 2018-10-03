WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wilbraham Animal Control is seeking the public's help in identifying the owner of two dogs that reportedly attacked another dog on September 30.
A post on the Wilbraham Police Department's Facebook page said a resident was out for a hike at Rice Nature Preserve at the end of Highmoor Drive with her leashed dog between 9:30 and 10 a.m. when the attack occurred.
The resident told police that two unleashed, 60 pound, golden-colored dogs wearing florescent orange collars caused serious injuries to her dog.
Police noted it is undetermined if the dogs live in Wilbraham or Hampden.
Now, police are advising people on the trails to take caution until the dogs are identified.
Anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the attack, or might know the owner of the dogs involved is asked to contact Wilbraham Animal Control at 413-599-1253.
