SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Earlier this week, pop-star singer and actress Lady Gaga had two of her French bulldogs stolen and her dog-walker shot.
Officials said the walker expected to make a full recovery.
Western Mass News spoke with local animal experts on why anyone would try to steal these dogs and how this is also a problem in western Mass.
Lady Gaga even offering a $500,000 reward to find her two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji, after they were stolen Wednesday night and have yet to be found.
Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, was out at night in Hollywood walking the dogs before a light-colored sedan pulls up. One man restrains Fischer, as the other appears to point a gun, telling Fischer to give up the dogs.
After the shooting, Fischer falls backward, and the two men race back to the car and take off.
Western Mass News spoke to the executive director of Springfield's Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, Pam Peebles. Asking them, why steal French bulldogs?
"French bulldogs, in particular, are, right now, one of the most popular and most valuable dogs. It is not uncommon for a sale of one of those to be an excessive $2,000 or nearly $3,000 or more," Peebles said.
Peebles said even though it seems like an obvious answer, it's important to remember to keep watch on your pets. She said to be cautious even when you're running to do quick errands because thieves act quickly, and these instances can happen in a blink of an eye.
She added that everyone should be aware of the pet scams out there because thieves can also get you in many different ways, so staying close to your dog and keeping watch is the safest bet.
