SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Debate over the declawing of cats as a new bill is being considered regarding this controversial procedure here in Massachusetts.
The cat’s out of the bag at the statehouse.
Hannah Orenstein, Animal Control Supervisor at TJO explained the need for the new bill.
“This is long overdue," Orenstein said.
Experts at TJO in Springfield said the practice of declawing cats is outdated and cruel, showing and explaining to Western Mass News what they mean.
“A horrific, inhumane procedure that involves removal of far more than just the nail," Orenstein said.
Karen Follett, a TJO Veterinarian explained the procedure of declawing cats.
“So if you declaw a cat you're taking the last joint of their toe, and their toenail. It would be like amputating your finger right here," Follett said.
Orenstein said that adoption is always another alternative, but there are also affordable options for right at home.
“Supporters of declawing point to three things, saying it’s a better option than abandoning your cat out on the street or having to put it down. It can also be best for cats with certain medical conditions. The third, it can preserve the life of your furniture," Follet explained.
Orenstein said a cat with no claws loses a piece of its identity, therefore impacting its natural instincts.
“If your concern is furniture in your home, nail trimming for your cat is a really simple, cost effective way to deter that behavior. They sell soft caps, you can have little rubber caps put on their nails," Orenstein explained.
The bill currently sits with the joint committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure, awaiting a vote.
No future hearings have been scheduled.
