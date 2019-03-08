SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Commerford Petting Zoo will bring their exotic zoo to the Big E fairgrounds tomorrow, and, along with it, controversy.
They are the group that sparked a social media uproar this Fall during the Eastern States Exposition.
Animal rights activists claimed they abused animals in their exhibits.
Western Mass News spoke with the founder of Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates.
She tells us those videos from the Big E, shared on social media and our newscasts, were only the beginning.
She says protesting Commerford Zoo events, like the one this weekend, is meant to remind the public of their message against traveling petting zoos.
"Commerford has," WMARA founder Sheryl Becker tells us. "Been doing this for years. They do this every February and March."
Whenever the Commerford Zoo rolls into town, the Western Mass Animal Rights Activists aren't far behind.
"They also have many wild animals that," continued Becker. "Do not belong in a traveling petting zoo, including zebra, a kangaroo, lemurs, [and] many other animal, especially from tropical climates."
Becker says their group has gained traction ever since videos taken during last year's Big E went viral.
Critics say they show mistreatment of two of Commerford's Exotic Animals.
"I think it definitely an impact," one activist tells us.
"They are apparently retiring the elephants," stated one activist.
Western Mass News reached out to the Big E to see if they are still expecting elephants at the fair in September with fair officials saying:
"This year, the Commerford Petting Zoo will present elephant education shows, a meet and greet and photo opportunity daily at their Gate 4 location."
We also reached out to the Commerford Zoo to see if they could confirm whether or not they would retire their elephants, but we could not make contact before this broadcast.
"Shuttled around like cargo in these tiny, cramped cages," said one activist.
Activists say the petting zoo event this weekend, geared towards children, does as much damage as the exhibit at the fair.
"There's a lot of sanctuaries for wild animals so," said another protestor. "It's not necessary for the wild animals to be coming to the Big E and so many places that they don't belong."
According to a USDA inspection report from 2017, the Commerford Group was cited for one of their elephants' overgrown nails.
When Western Mass News presented the Big E video of the camel and elephant to the MSPCA, they said they found no animal cruelty violations.
