WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The group that protests elephants and other exotic animals at the Big E is heading to Boston tomorrow morning for a rally outside the State House.
Western Mass Animal Rights advocates' Sheryl Becker said members will be taking a bus from West Springfield to Boston.
They'll be rallying to support a bill that would ban the use of elephants, big cats, primates, and bears in traveling exhibits and shows throughout the state.
This comes on the heels of 54-year-old Beulah the elephant's death at the Big E in September.
"That bill is long overdue...come to realize that it is time," Becker said.
The proposed legislation would not ban other wild animals including camels from traveling shows.
After tomorrow's hearing, the committee will review all of the oral and written testimony submitted to determine the next step.
A similar bill heard in Connecticut did not pass.
