WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to West Springfield, where local animal rights advocates came together to protest the use of animals in entertainment at the Big E.
Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates is organized by Agawam resident Sheryl Becker, who said they are working to educate people about what they call the cruel and inhumane treatment of animals in fairs.
“The lifestyle of these animals is incredibly cruel. They’re living in trailers when they’re not at events, they’re not given the proper healthcare that they need, they’re not able to move and interact with each other, they’re kept in tiny cramped confined quarters some spend the majority of their whole lives. In all elements out here, some of them are from tropical climates,” Becker said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Big E, but we have not heard back in time for this newscast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.