AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A protest took place Wednesday at UMass Amherst outside the Student Union.
A new student organization, titled UMass Students for Animal Liberation, co-organized the protest along with assistance from Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates and PETA.
Protesters gathered and marched to the Morrill Science Center, where they believe marmosets, a type of monkey, are being tortured for research purposes.
"Currently, the marmosets are living in terrible conditions, just in small cages in windowless rooms, and they are suffering psychological distress from being separated from their homes and their families," one protester said.
We reached out to the university for a response. We received a statement, which said, in part:
UMass Amherst has a commitment to care for laboratory animals that involves the highest ethical standards and rigorous attention and adherence to all applicable federal and state laws and guidelines.
