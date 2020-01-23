SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Concerns over animal cruelty are growing in western Massachusetts after officials found a rooster abandoned on the side of a street in Springfield.

It was only two weeks ago when a bearded dragon was left outside a dumpster in Chicopee in the cold weather.

On Wednesday, animal control recieved a report of a rooster that was abandoned in a crate on the side of the road.

The incident left one Springfield resident stunned.

"I think it's even that much worse. They can't take care of themselves, they can't vent for themselves, they can't stick up for themselves," said Josh Uapereira of Springfield.

One good Samaritan saw the abandoned rooster left by the fire hydrant on the corner of Gladsworth Street and Page Boulevard and immediately contacted Springfield's animal control and adoption center before it was too late.

"He appears to be in good shape. We don't think he had been in the crate or outside for a long period of time. That being said, he is a rooster and it was brutally cold yesterday, so I'm sure he was feeling the affects of the cold weather," said Hannah Orenstein with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Making him feel like home, he was given the name Titan. Orenstein told Western Mass News despite Titan's fortunate conditions, this - now being the second animal in two weeks to be abandoned in the winter - is a problem.

"It's absolutely concerning even for livestock, even for roosters, animals that typically do live outdoors. This weather's harsh, so to leave an animal outdoors...whether it's a dog, a cat, a rooster, or an exotic like a bearded dragon, it needs warmer temperatures. It's very concerning," Orenstein said.

Making sure he is fully healthy, the state is expected to come in a week to test Titan. As for his home situation, Orenstein said she's hoping to have someone adopt him sooner rather than later.

"We would love to see him get adopted to a farm outside of the city limits...so we would want someone who has a farm that is experienced with poultry, that has adequate space for him," Orenstein said.