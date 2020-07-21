SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The summer heat we're experiencing is not only tough for people, but pets too.
There are some important things to look for before bringing your dog or cat out in these extreme temperatures.
The sun has been shining with temperatures rising over the past few days in western Massachusetts and pet owners need to be aware of the potential dangers.
"Whenever there's a heat advisory, that means that there's professionals telling us there's a warning. There's some kind of advisory that we have to be careful and that doesn't just go for us, but for all living beings that we look out for,” said Pam Peebles, executive director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Peebles said they're receiving numerous calls about a top concern this time of year: people leaving their pets out in the heat and inside parked cars.
“Our phones are very busy. They don't stop…We're finding people that are dismissive or offer up so many reasons of why that happened and...there's almost no excusable reason to leave your animal outdoors right now,” Peebles explained.
The temperature outside is 80 degrees or hotter. We're told the level of heat inside a parked car is too dangerous for a pet.
"A vehicle in over minutes can raise 30 degrees...That car, even on an 80 degree sunny day, can heat up to the full temperatures, so when we get past 80 degrees, it's very different than going on a walk with your dog, being confined in a vehicle in the sun can be lethal,” Peebles noted.
If you think leaving your pet in a parked car with the windows down is okay, think again.
"It doesn't matter if the windows are cracked or down a third of the way in a vehicle, it is no place for an animal - period - when the temperatures are hot,” Peebles added.
However, if you do see a pet in a hot situation, Peebles told Western Mass News that it's important to tell someone.
"Make that phone call to police or animal control. If it's a car, then go into the nearest store and report it to a store manager and then they can make a page and follow up with animal control. Try not to take matters into your own hands,” Peebles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.