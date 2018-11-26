SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter weather is here and local animal control officers told Western Mass News that they're busier than usual so far this season.
The reason: more pets being left out in the cold.
Animal control officers in Springfield said that it's heartbreaking and head-scratching how some dogs, cats, even birds are left in elements.
A parakeet is safe and warm now inside Springfield's Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center. We're told he was found in pretty tough shape a few days ago, during a recent cold snap, wandering with a tag on his leg, preventing him from flying.
Sadly, TJO's Pam Peebles told Western Mass News that this type of thing is not uncommon.
"When a cold spell like that - so extreme - comes in, we're very busy, we're hopping. The phone doesn't stop," Peebles explained.
During our last snowstorm, Peebles said that seven animal care violations were issued in a 24-hour period.
Animal control officer Renee Robichaud said that one case was particularly disturbing.
"The dogs were outside in inadequate situation. I believe the temperatures was about nine degrees and so obviously, their water bowls were frozen, no access to fresh food," Robichaud said.
Robichaud said that the owners brought the dogs inside, but not long after, "...in a follow-up visit, they were outdoors again and a citation was issued to the family."
Massachusetts law indicates that no animal can be left outside during a weather advisory.
"This law is regardless of breed. If you have a little tiny dog like my friend Pearl here, or you have a big St. Bernard or German Shepherd, the laws do apply and we have to be very cognizant of our weather advisories," Peebles added.
Peebles said that one citation will cost the owner $100, the second is $300, and the third is $500 and the animal could be impounded.
However, if an animal is considered to be in dire conditions, it will be taken by animal control officers immediately.
Peebles said that they rely on the community to alert them of any animals in distress. Also, she said that in Massachusetts, you cannot tether your dog outdoors for more than five hours in a 24 hour period and pets are not allowed to remain outdoors between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. without their humans.
