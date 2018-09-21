A special transport of dogs from shelters in North Carolina who made their way to western Massachusetts after Hurricane Florence are still available for adoption.
Usually, the folks at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield said that these cuties don't last a day.
Now 24 hours later, they want you to know there are some very special canines waiting for their forever home.
Who couldn't love this face? This little guy is looking for someone to take him home. He, and six other dogs, along with two puppies made the long journey from Hurricane-stricken North Carolina to Dakin a few days ago.
"These are animals currently in the shelter system in North Carolina. They were animals up for adoption there, so what we did, we were able to take some of those dogs in and that frees up space in those local shelter to take those animals that are displaced from the hurricane that can hopefully get reunited," said Carmine Dicenso with Dakin Humane Society.
Dicenso told Western Mass News some of Dixie Dogs have been adopted, but it's a head scratcher that some remain.
"If you see an animal that you feel connected to, the staff is going to give you information about what would be best for that animal, talk to you about what your home is like, and see if they are a really good match because it's really about matchmaking and finding a good fit for the animal and the person and it's really a great thing when you can put those two matches together," Dicenso said.
We couldn't happen to notice a few other little guys who tried to get our attention. These cuties are from the Springfield area, also in need of a home. Many cats are also waiting.
In fact, between Dakin's different facilities and foster homes, they now have about 400 animals ready for adoption.
"That's everything from dogs to cats to small animals, rats and ferrets, and other little critters and that is random all that time, but they are all wonderful animals that are looking for a home as well," Dicenso said.
The Dakin website, Dicenso said, has up-to-the-minute status reports and pictures on who's still in need of a forever home.
