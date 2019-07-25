LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Longmeadow teens are raising money for a good cause hosting their second annual fundraiser for lupus research over the coming weekend.
The cars of Longmeadow show will take place this Sunday.
Wesley Breed, a junior at Longmeadow High School took part in the charity event.
"They said she has lupus and none of us even knew what that was," Breed explained.
Wesley Breed has watched his little sister suffer from lupus for two years.
"Your body's immune systems attacks your own organs I know in my sisters case it's her kidneys," Breed noted.
Claudia Breed told Western Mass News she's finally in remission.
"Since there's no cure for lupus we have a point we can get to where medication allows it to not act up anymore," Claudia Breed explained.
So with the help of his friend Max Loyuk the high schoolers made Cars of Longmeadow a reality.
"We both have a passion for cars and car shows," Loyuk said.
All the money raised here will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance the world's largest leading private founder of lupus research.
The Longmeadow Shops are hosting the event and marketing manager Melissa Pevay said they're proud to be a part of it.
"Last year the boys raised over 8,000 for the lupus research alliance and they're hoping to get to 10 this year," Pevay said.
And the show is free to spectators.
"Lamborghinis', Ferraris', Porsches' and of course a lot of classic cars and american muscle cars," Loyuk said.
The event is going on fro 9 a.m. till noon until July 28th at the Longmeadow Shops on 690 Bliss Road in Longmeadow.
