EASTHAMTPON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Easthampton hosted their annual craft fair Saturday, which raises money for students wishing to take a trip to Guatemala and Belize.
The fundraiser will also go towards Easthampton High School's scholarship program for the World Language Club.
85 local crafters and vendors were there.
There was also lots of food, raffles, and, of course, live entertainment.
The event was free to the public.
