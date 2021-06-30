EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The East Longmeadow Annual Summer Carnival is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The carnival opened at six Wednesday night. The concert, however, was canceled due to concerns about the weather. The carnival was anticipated in the community this year after last year's cancellations.

East Longmeadow summer events ready to kick off EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town's carnival is getting ready to reopen Wednesday night.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Western Mass News found workers getting ready and testing rides. Carnival Manager Bill Commerford does not expect the storm to roll through tonight. But they do have plans if there are downpours and lightning.

"It could, ya know, looking at the radar a little while ago. It’s North of us and South of us...if it does naturally we have if there’s heavy lighting or whatnot then there’s certain rides that you close down. We know our limitations," said Commerford.

East Longmeadow Fourth of July parade to return for 2021 EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 2021 Fourth of July parade in East Longmeadow is on.

Bill added that if it does rain heavily, they will shut down the rides, then reopen once the storm passes through.

If all goes well, the plan is to stay open until 11 tonight.