EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The annual town election was held Tuesday, June 2.
The unofficial results are as follows:
Town Council
- Marilyn M. Richards --- 795
- Michael J. Kane --- 744
- Connor James O'Shea --- 510
- (write-ins) --- 17
- (Blanks) --- 258
School Committee
- Gregory Michael Thompson --- 869
- Elizabeth M. Marsian-Boucher --- 883
- (write-ins) --- 44
- (Blanks) --- 528
Voter turnout for this election was 9.5%.
