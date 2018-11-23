SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's the day after Thanksgiving, which means you might want to take it easy and prepare for the next holiday that's right around the corner, or you can head outside and participate in the Parade of the Big Balloons right in the heart of downtown Springfield.
The parade is an event the entire family can enjoy together, and it has been a tradition in Springfield for many years.
The parade has been held the day after Thanksgiving since the 1980's.
This year, Tower Square, MGM Springfield, and other sponsors merged together to make this event possible.
The parade will begin this morning at 11 a.m. so you'll still have plenty of time to sleep in and relax before you participate.
This year, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be the parade marshal, and will lead the parade down Main Street.
He will be followed by music, giant, helium-filled balloons, and, of course, Santa, who will arrive in style atop Springfield Fire Department Ladder Number One.
In addition to Springfield's own 75-foot inflatable Cat in the Hat balloon, Mayor Sarno will be accompanied by the MGM Lion balloon, Curious George, and several other balloons that children and adults of all ages will enjoy.
If you are out doing that Black Friday shopping, be prepared for this parade traffic.
The parade will begin at Main Street, head to Lyman Street, and continue down to Margaret Street.
Balloons will also be displayed on Union Street.
Our very own Chris Pisano and Brittany Murphy will be on hand to emcee the event.
Following the parade, a list of things are happening so get ready!
Tower Square will host their traditional holiday open house with Santa, and MGM Springfield will transform into a Winter wonderland with "Holidays at MGM Springfield".
Their guests will see a brand, new, outdoor ice skating rink, and get to see U.S. Figure Skating champion Nancy Kerrigan.
Friday will be a very exciting day for the city of Springfield.
