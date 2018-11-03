SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Governor Charlie Baker's visits today included a flag raising for Puerto Rican Heritage Month.
He joined Mayor Sarno and the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center as part of this year's flag ceremony at City Hall,
The ceremony is also a proclamation, declaring November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month in Springfield.
This is the twenty-ninth year that Puerto Rican Heritage Month has been recognized in the city, and the twenty-ninth year of the flag raising.
Mayor Sarno also said that this year's flag raising is dedicated to those in need after last year's hurricanes.
