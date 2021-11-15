HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Wealth Transition Collective, a financial planning firm out of Holyoke, will host their 2nd annual food drive, beginning Monday, November 15 through Friday, November 19.
The food drive will benefit Margaret’s Pantry in Holyoke in honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.
Non-perishable and canned food donations can be dropped off at their office 1632 Northampton St., Holyoke Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Weather permitting, there will be a drop-off table outside the front door for easy accessibility.
