SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Independence Day celebrations are back at Riverfront Park this year.
After a lengthy renovation forced festivities to relocate last year to Blunt Park, the riverfront will once again provide the setting for the fireworks and all the fourth festivities, the city making it official earlier today.
"We are so happy to be back where we belong, at Riverfront Park, using the historic Memorial Bridge to be shooting off the fireworks," Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, tells us.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt, flanked by city dignitaries, making it official Thursday morning along the banks of the Connecticut River at the newly renovated and unveiled Riverfront Park.
10-year-old Leonardo Garcia of Springfield is here for the celebration and the new splash pad.
"It's fun! Today's a nice day to be going in there," says Leonardo.
He and his dad, Carlos, are happy to have the fireworks back along the riverfront.
"It's good to come down with the kids, let the family have fun. I appreciate what the city did for the community," stated Carlos.
They, of course, will not be alone.
"We'll have tens of thousands of people. Every inch will be full," added Matt.
Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood tells Western Mass News plans are in place to keep those tens of thousands of people safe.
"It's a challenge for the police department. We know there's going to be a big crowd this year. We are asking that everyone please pay attention to the officers who will be out on the street directing traffic and pedestrians. Listen to them. They're there for a reason," says Clapprood.
On the 4th, festivities at Riverfront Park begin at 6:00 with entertainment, food vendors, and, of course, the splash pad.
Fireworks, launched from the memorial bridge, begin at 9:30.
For more information on Star Spangled Springfield, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.