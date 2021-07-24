SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The fourth annual “I found Light Against All Odds” fundraiser scramble was held Saturday at the Franconia Golf Course.
The funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for at-risk youth and help build a homeless facility for teenagers.
The weather cleared out on Saturday for a good cause.
"You can’t beat this weather right now, with all the rain we have had it’s great to be outside with a bunch of high school friends of mine and support a great cause," Wilbraham resident Michael Disa said.
That cause, the ‘I found Light Against All Odds’ local non-profit organization that supports at-risk youth and their families.
The CEO and founder Stefan Davis tells Western Mass News that as an educator in the Springfield school district, he has seen first-hand the lack of resources provided to students within the City.
"And I can help them, you know, persuade them to go to college by giving them a scholarship," said CEO and Founder of I Found Light Against All Odds Stefan Davis.
The golf fundraiser, in its fourth year, has seen a significant increase in participants. Davis says at first there were 26 players and now that number has grown to 144.
"And it’s beautiful when you see people from all backgrounds to come together and support a cause," said Davis.
Davis says the funds raised from Saturday's event will go towards scholarships and a new housing facility for homeless teenagers.
"And it’s going to be called 'The I Found Light Against All Odds Lighthouse'...I’ve seen girls over the year, that were homeless living house to house, boys being abused, girls being abused in all levels and it touched me," said Davis.
One golfer we spoke to tells us this cause helps support the kids of the future.
"I have four kids myself so anytime we can give back to the community and give the kids a chance for all the things we can do, that’s something that is really important to me," Said Michael Disa of Wilbraham.
Davis told Western Mass News their goal was to raise $24 thousand. They surpassed that goal by $3 thousand.
